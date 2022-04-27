One of the two pregnant women who were among the abducted victims of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train that was attacked by bandits on Monday, March 28, has delivered a baby.

Arise TV reports that a family source confirmed that one of the women had given birth with the help of doctors who were invited by the terrorists.

According to the source, it is obvious that the terrorists are well organised and coordinated because that is what can explain how they were able to take medical suppliers into the forest.

A pregnant woman who was kidnapped by terrorists from the ill-fated Kaduna-bound train has delivered a baby while in captivity. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi

The source also said that the recent development has been shocking to both the government and the security operatives.

She gave birth over the weekend, a source privy to the development said.

The woman who was reportedly eight months pregnant at the time of the attack, gave birth safely after the terrorists were said to have invited the medical personnel to attend to her.

The state of health of the baby is however unknown.

Some photographs also released by the terrorist group showed all the 62 kidnapped victims in captivity.

The photos of the victims were taken in four different groups with the first showing 23 people including five children and 18 women.

