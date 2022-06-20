Emerging reports have confirmed at least 36 persons have been abducted following a fresh bandit attack in Kaduna.

According to Channels TV, the attack was launched on Sunday, June 19 in four communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan visited the affected communities. Photo: Samuel Aruwan

It was gathered that the bandits had attacked the four communities during which they killed three worshippers from two churches and also took away several other residents.

Legit.ng gathered that residents of the communities in a meeting with security agencies on Monday, June 20 revealed that there has been an incessant attack on their communities.

They disclosed that the attack has affected their means of survival as farmers could no longer go to farms to cultivate because of the fear of bandits.

Community leaders however called on the government to come to their rescue and help salvage the situation in other for them to return to their normal life.

They appealed for the government to intervene by stationing a military camp in Kajuru in other to impede imminent attacks from bandits.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan was present at the meeting as he also interacted with residents in a bid to submerge insecurity in the community.

Also present at the meeting are Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, other heads of security agencies in the state, community leaders, and the chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area.

