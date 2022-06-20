FCT, Abuja - The FCT High Court in Abuja has listened to the testimony of Caroline Madu, mother of the deceased gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, Channels TV reported.

During the session in court before Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, Mrs Caroline in her testimony stated that the late gospel singer’s husband (Peter Nwachukwu) threatened to kill her late daughter if she attempted to visit them in their home.

The mother of the victim, Madam Caroline Madu appeared before the FCT High Court in Abuja to give her testimony. Photo: Photo: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

As gathered by Legit.ng 61-year-old Caroline said her deceased daughter, Osinachi was last seen during a church programme before her death on April 8.

She alleged that Peter had manipulated the family into believing that he is an evangelist when in the real sense he is a serial wife-beater.

Madam Madu in her testimony alleged that when her daughter was pregnant, Peter usually beat her and when she tries to visit them in Abuja, Peter will refuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She stated that the situation forced her to send her senior daughter – Favour Madu – to go bring Osinachi home. According to her, the move was successful as Osinachi stayed a year and three months before Peter sent some pastors to plead with her family to take her back.

She recounted that Osinachi agreed, telling her family, “What God has joined together, no man should put asunder." But when the late singer returned to her husband she was again subjected another series of beating.

Madam Madu in her testimony stated that her daughter could not render monetary assistant to her extended family because she was not in control of her own money. She revealed that all her earnings usually goes to her husband's account.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, when the witness was asked why she never visited her daughter when she put to bed in line with Igbo culture, the defence counsel, I.A Aliyu, objected to the question and said it was a leading question.

Imana in response submitted that Section 7 of the Evidence Act stated that the law stipulated that she could ask questions geared towards areas that would bring out facts leading to the charge against the defendant.

Legit.ng however gathered that Justice Nwosu- Iheme, on her part sustained the objection and said that though Section 215 of the Evidence Act allowed questions geared towards areas that would bring out facts, but not questions that would elicit expected responses.

Nwosu-Iheme restrained the prosecutor from asking direct questions.

Aliyu during cross- examination asked Madu if she was aware that apart from the ulcer she told the court her daughter had, if she knew she had other health challenges.

She replied in the negative and she equally said that she was aware that the matter was investigated, but she did not know the outcome of the investigation as carried out by the police.

When Imana attempted to re-examine Madu, Aliyu objected and said there was no ambiguity in the question she was trying to ask.

Source: Legit.ng