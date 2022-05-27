Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late Gospel Singer Onsinachi Nwachukwu, is on the verge of being sentenced to death

Nwachukwu has been charged with murder by the federal government at the Federal High Court in Abuja

The suit was filed against Nwachukwu by the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice

Abuja - The federal government, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, has filed a murder charge against Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Punch reports that Peter was charged under sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Peter Nwachukwu's charge is punishable by death (Photo: @ijeomadaisy)

Source: Instagram

The husband of the late singer is charged was charged with the heinous crime with contravenes section 221 of the Penal Code which is punishable by death.

The case was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja by Yewande Gbola-Awopetun, the Head, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice.

Counts one and two read respectively:

“That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicid punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.

“Statement of offence: Wilfully placing a person in fear of physical injury contrary to section 4(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

Osinachi: Late Gospel singer’s husband exposed to have had secret family, Actress Georgina Onuoha reacts

Nigerian actress Georgina Onuoha had reacted to the new development that was recently exposed about late gospel singer, Osinachi’s husband, Peter.

Reports have now made the rounds that Peter Nwachukwu had a secret wife outside of his union with the gospel singer.

It was gathered that this new information was discovered by one of Osinachi’s children who searched their father’s room and found an old picture album that contained his father’s wedding photo with another woman.

Source: Legit.ng