A young lady, Omobolanle, has pranked her grandma after the woman took long in the bathroom attending to herself

The lady said that the act delayed her and got her sacked, leaving her with no money to run the house

Not knowing that she was being pranked, the old grandma apologised as the lady tried hard not to laugh

A young Nigerian lady, Omobolanle, who always makes videos with her very old grandma on TikTok has again entertained many.

In a clip, the lady complained about the woman taking too long in the bathroom and making her lose her job.

The lady pranked her grandma that she has been sacked from work. Photo source: TikTok/@bolanle040

Grandma apologised in a funny video

In Yoruba language, Omobolanle said there is no more money in the house and if their generator runs out of fuel, that is the end of electricity for them.

The grandma who did not know that she was being pranked looked confused and apologised sincerely. While the lady was talking, she tried hard not to laugh.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Moyo Bakare said:

"Wereee girl Dey use my grandma blow."

Kofoworola Arin Tosi said:

"I wish my grandma was alive too."

Joeblack said:

"She is feeling so bad lol."

ennywealth310 said:

"Abeg no give grandma headache ejoor nah, no frustrate her pls i love her."

tomilola_ said:

"Shey ki grandma ma we mon??? You people should leave grandama alone o."

Aderonke Ojiwusi said:

"Pls don’t make her feel bad, she don beg you..."

Just1_aeesha said:

"When my grandma was still alive, she also stay too long in the bathroom even while she’s sitting to bath."

