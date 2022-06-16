Nigerian Amry has made another discovery of a Chibok schoolgirl who was kidnapped in Borno state by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.

The military force discovered the girl to be Hauwa Joseph who has a little son and shared a photo of her and the boy on its verified Twitter page.

Breaking: Nigerian Army discovers abducted Christian Chibok girl, name, photo revealed (Photo: @HQNigerianArmy)

Source: UGC

The tweet read:

"Troops during clearance operations on 14 June 2022 intercepted another abducted girl from GGSS Chibok named Hauwa Joseph, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram on 14 April 2014.

"The intercepted Chibok girl & her baby are currently in a military medical facility."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng