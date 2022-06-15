Nigerian Army has announced June 18-July 11 for the screening exercise of its ongoing recruitment of 83 regular intake 2022 for non-tradesmen and women

The military authority revealed this in a public announcement on the verified Twitter handle of the Nigerian Army

The army in a series of tweets asked applicants to visit the recruitment portal for full process of the screening exercise

The Nigerian Army has announced the dates for the screening exercise of its ongoing recruitment of the 83 regular intake 2022 for non-tradesmen and women.

The Punch reports that the military authority made this known in a series of tweets from the verified Twitter handle, @HQNigerianArmy on late Tuesday, June 14.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya speaking on security issue Source: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

The Nigeria Army in its public announcement said that, “The state recruitment screening exercise is scheduled to commence from 28 June – 11 July 2022 in all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory Abuja.”

Nigerian Army releases website for recruitment process

The Nigerian army also directed the applicants to visit its recruitment portal.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public & all applicants that applied for 83 Regular Recruits Intake 2022 for Non-Tradesmen & Women to visit the Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal https://recruitment.army.mil.ng to check the list of shortlisted candidates.

“The state recruitment screening exercise is scheduled to commence from 28 June – 11 July 2022 in all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“A high standard of discipline is expected from all candidates. Candidates who violate any instruction during the Recruitment Screening Exercise would be disqualified,” the tweet stated.

Nigerian Army Discovers Abducted Chibok Schoolgirl In Borno

Legit.ng reports that one of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014, Mary Ngoshe, has been discovered by the Nigerian Army.

The discovery was made in Borno by troops of 26 Task Force Brigade in Borno on Tuesday, June 14, during a patrol.

According to the force, in a Twitter post, Ngoshe was found with a little child believed to be hers.

Mama Boko Haram, Others Thrown Into Jail Without Option of Fine Over Fraud Allegations

Borno-based Aisha Wakil has been sentenced to jail by Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno state High Court.

Wakil popularly referred to as Mama Boko Haram was convicted of fraud allegations to the tune of N71.4 million.

A judgement delivered by Justice Kumaliya said Mama Boko Haram and two others were found guilty of a two-count charge levelled against them.

Source: Legit.ng