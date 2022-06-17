Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin has reacted to the video of a pastor who prophesied ASUU strike would be called off on June 17

The comedienne, in her reaction to the prophecy, said pastors take risks anyhow as she pointed out that today is June 17

Veteran music star Paul Play Dairo in his reaction, pointed out a woman who ran in the direction of the altar, as some other Nigerians said the pastor had put himself up for dragging

Popular Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin has joined Nigerians in reacting to the video of a pastor who prophesied that today, June 17, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will call off their industrial strike action.

Real Warri Pikin reminded a pastor of today's date.

Source: Instagram

Real Warri Pikin, in a reaction to the video posted on Instagram, said pastors take risks anyhow as she pointed out that today is June 17.

She wrote:

“Pastors go just Dey take Risk anyhow today na june 17th.”

See the post below:

Snapshot of Real Warri Pikin post.

Source: Instagram

Others react to the video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to the pastor's prophecy, see them below:

Singer Peter Okoye:

"Today is 17th of June!… Another Pastor go collect!… Dragging date!"

paulplaydairo:

"Where is woman ELEYI running to?"

excel_emerie:

"He didn’t mention the actual year maybe is 17 June 2024 ."

organicoilplus:

" I want to say something but my belief won't let me ."

