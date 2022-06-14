The Nigerian military has reiterated its commitment to eliminate ISWAP, Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor said the military is also intensifying efforts to secure the release of 51 kidnapped victims of the Kaduna train attack

Gen. Irabor however urged Nigerians to help with needed intelligence in other to annihilate these terrorists

Families of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack have been urged to keep hope alive as the quest to bring back abducted victims in the den of bandits continues, The Guardian newspaper reports.

This statement was made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, during a live broadcast on the state of security in the country in commemoration of the democracy day celebration.

While reflecting on the incident of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Irabor stated that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the 51 kidnapped victims.

Combating insecurity a collective effort - CDS Irabor

He urged Nigerians to trust in the military as he also appealed for the supply of needed intelligence to help smoke out criminals from their hideouts.

Irabor said:

“Trust is a commodity that does not belong to the military alone; it belongs to all of us, Nigerians. It is not how much the civilians trust the military; it is for us to understand that we cannot withhold information and expect a miracle.

“I am a victim as well as Nigerians that are on the street. We are all victims. Trust is not something that we should beg for. Indeed our citizenship is anchored on the need to trust each other, which is in our National Anthem. I crave the indulgence of all Nigerians to say that there has to be trusted. Trust must exist and must be given, so that together we can achieve the state that we desire.”

He added that ISWAP, being an international criminal network, has its ideology and objectives, and that measures had been set up to terminate its activities.

He said:

“On this Democracy Day, I appeal to Nigerians to focus on the things that unite us; rather than looking at things that will not bring hope to Nigerians, which is the theme of this democracy message ‘Giving hope to Nigerians’.

