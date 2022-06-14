The federal government of Nigeria has rolled out new regulatory stipulations guiding the operation of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) made the announcement on Monday, June 13 via a statement

NITDA said the move is not an attack or a limitation on social media platforms, rather it is aimed at protecting the fundamental rights of Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced the release of new regulations guiding the operation of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, Daily Nigerian reported.

This new regulation is coming on the heels of the ban placed on Twitter some few months ago.

NITDA says the new code for regulating Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platform is to protect the fundamental of citizens. Photo: NITDA

As gathered by Legit.ng, NITDA made the announcement of the new regulation on Monday, June 13 via a statement by its spokesperson, Hadiza Umar.

New codes not an attack on social media - NITDA

According to Hadiza, the new regulation is expected to guide and protect the fundamental human rights of Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country as well as define guidelines for interacting in the digital ecosystem.

She said:

“This is in line with international best practices as obtainable in democratic nations such as the United State of America, United Kingdom, European Union, and United Nations.

“The Code was developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, as well as input from Interactive Computer Service Platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google, and Tik Tok amongst others."

The Guardian newspaper on the other hand reported that a draft copy of the Code of Practice stipulates that all internet platforms must “court order directing a Platform to provide any information under its domain or any assistance to any authorised government agency for the purpose of carrying out an investigation, combating cybercrime, or prosecuting an offence.”

As contained in the statement Hazida said the objective of the regulation is to “set out best practices that will make the digital ecosystem safer for Nigerians and non-Nigerians in Nigeria.”

