FCT, Abuja - Nigeria will begin local production of uniforms for its military and paramilitary personnel from January 2023, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has disclosed.

The production project is a Joint Venture Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Sur Corporate Wear to create the Sur Corporate Wear Nig. Ltd.

ICRC Acting DG Michael Ohiani says the move will create 920 jobs in the country. Photo credit: ICRC

Source: Facebook

The DICON Sur collaboration which will span a concession period of 20 years, will be responsible for producing uniforms for the Army, Navy, Air force, Police, Civil Defence and other military and paramilitary organisations.

In a meeting at the instance of the ICRC, the commission’s acting director general Michael Ohiani had charged all stakeholders in the project to resolve all issues that were hindering the completion of the factory and report back to the commission in one week.

At the rescheduled meeting chaired by Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, Director of the Contract Compliance Department (CCD) in the ICRC, he urged all stakeholders to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated time frame.

The director said that the project was very important to the nation as it will curb capital flight, create over 920 jobs and will also be a thing of pride for the nation to produce its own uniforms.

He added that as it progresses, the DICON Sur joint venture is expected to begin to source all its raw materials from within Nigeria.

His words:

“The fact that we produce our military and paramilitary uniforms locally is a pride to all of us. It is a pride that we all must uphold.

“Sudan is producing their own military kits and I know DICON can do it if they have the right support.”

He assured all stakeholders that the ICRC as part of its regulatory function will liaise with all the relevant government agencies to fast track the ongoing process of securing approval for off takers when production begins in January.

He hinted that going forward; the ICRC through the CCD will make the DICON Sure Project a priority and as such monitor its progress until it is completed.

He pledged that the ICRC will continue to intervene to make PPP projects operate smoothly.

Speaking at the interactive meeting, the Managing Director of Sur Corporate Wear Nig. Ltd., Burhan Can Karabulut commended the management of ICRC for intervening and ensuring that the project was hitch-free.

He also extended the commendation of the investors, adding that following the intervention of the ICRC and the meeting of stakeholders that ensued, the investor had agreed to release funds for the completion of the project.

He said that the company had so far taken the project to 68 per cent completion, adding that the remaining funds for the project will be released soon so as to meet the completion goal.

He added:

“If the work resumes in July, it is assumed that we can start commissioning as of January, but this January, the commissioning will not be 100 per cent production.”

ICRC: Nigeria to earn more money through Customs modernization agreement

Meanwhile, the ICRC has said that the Nigerian Customs Modernisation Project will generate over $176 billion dollars to the federal government in 20 years.

Ohiani disclosed this recently at the signing ceremony of the concession.

The concession agreement was between the Nigeria Customs Service and Trade Modernisation Project Limited, with Huawei Technologies as the Technical Partner and Africa Finance Corporation as the lead financiers, all under the regulatory supervision of the ICRC.

Nigeria being repositioned as PPP knowledge base in Africa, says ICRC

In a related development, the ICRC says that it is working very assiduously to reposition Nigeria as the PPP knowledge base in Africa.

Ohiani said this during the first meeting of the Nigerian Public Private Partnership Network, a forum that brings together all heads of PPP at the state level under the coordination of the ICRC and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.'

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Manji Yarling, head of media and publicity at the ICRC, noted that the meeting which was the first in the series for 2022, had as its theme: ‘PPP in the Health Sector,” and featured commissioners of health from different Nigerian states.

