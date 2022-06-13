President Muhammadu Buhari is rejoicing as one of Nigeria's former military heads of state celebrates his 80th birthday

The president said that Nigerians owe General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retired) a huge debt for 'midwifing' democracy in the country

According to the president, Abdulsalami delivered meritorious services to Nigeria throughout his time

As the former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar celebrates his 80th birthday, President Muhammadu Buhari has reminded Nigerians of one major thing.

The president while congratulating Abdulsalami who is the chairman of the National Peace Committee said Nigerians owe the former military general debt of gratitude.

Nigerians have been informed that they owe 80-year-old Abdulsalami Abubakar a huge debt. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Twitter

A statement released by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina on Monday, June 13, said the president has joined family members, friends and associates of the former Head of State in celebrating the milestone.

Adesina added that President Buhari notes with delight the historic roles Abubakar played in the unity and peace of Nigeria, and in laying the building blocks of democracy.

He also said that the president said that Abdulsalami delivered meritorious services to Nigeria throughout his time in the military and as a head of state.

He added:

"Sacrificing for the country and African continent by participating in peace missions and negotiating for the upholding of democracy across the continent."

He extolled the humility and humanity of the Army general, who chose the noble path by ensuring transition to democratic government in 1999 and midwifed a peaceful handover process in 2015.

President Buhari said the nation as a whole owes Abdulsalami a debt of gratitude for always putting the interest of the country and its citizens first.

He added the octagenarian is always working for the greater good of Nigeria and a better Africa.

He further prayed that the almighty God continually bless the former Head of State with good health, strength and wisdom.

