The media consultant of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu, the lead negotiator between the federal government and the terrorists has given out the names of the captives who were released on Saturday, June 11.

Speaking with Vanguard on Saturday, Mamu said the terrorists released only 10 kidnapped persons contrary to the initial agreement to free all the women in captivity.

Gumi's aide has released the names of the freed victims (Photo: @ChibuikeAmaechi)

Source: Twitter

Apart from a boy whose identity was not provided, he gave the names of the free persons are follows:

Jessy John Amina Ba’aba Mohammed Rashida Yusuf Busari Hannah Ajewole Amina Jibril Najib Mohammed Daiharu Gaius Gambo Hassan Aliyu Peace A. Boy Danjuma Sa’idu

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Media sources said the male victims were released on health grounds in line with the request made by the negotiating team, while the women among the vulnerable were part of the agreement reached with the abductors.

One of the sources added:

“The abductors have initially insisted that the only condition they will accept to start negotiating the release of their victims is when the government releases their teenage children unconditionally but Mamu insisted that no government will accept such bargain as they must also show signs of goodwill and make acceptable compromises too by way of releasing some of the victims.

“We have succeeded in building confidence now, we will do everything to sustain it in the interest of the innocent victims that are still in captivity. It’s a painful and frustrating process but it must be done if we are to secure the precious lives of the remaining victims”

“The good news is our collective efforts have succeeded in securing the release of 11 of the victims so far. With the continued support of the FG all the remaining victims will be release soon Insha Allah.

“President Buhari must be commended for understanding the gravity of the crisis and for giving directives to the security agencies. The CDS, Gen. Irabo has done excellently well under the circumstance. The Army and the DSS have played the crucial role. There is no military solution to this predicament."

Sigh of relief at last as terrorists release kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

There was joy in about 11 families whose loved ones were passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train that was attacked by terrorists in March as they have been released from captivity by their captors.

This good news was made public by the media consultant of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu.

The newspaper claimed that the feat came about after serious efforts on the part of the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng