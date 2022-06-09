BREAKING: Gunmen reportedly kill 4 in Ondo days after Owo terror attack
Four persons, including tea sellers, a commercial driver and road side traders have been shot dead by gunmen operating on motorcycles.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
The killing occurred around Sabo and Igba area of Ondo town, The Nation reported.
A source said it was some cultists that attacked a rival cult group.
Another source said the mission of the gunmen was unknown as they shot sporadically, killing three persons in Sabo and one person at Igba.
It was gathered a commercial driver that stopped to eat in the area was shot dead.
Ondo Police spokesman, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, said she would issue a statement after getting proper brief.
But a police source in Ondo town confirmed the killings.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
The police source said the gunmen were armed robbers who attempted to rob residence and traders in the area.
Source: Legit.ng