The federal government is on the verge of intensifying efforts to help curb the rampaging rate of quack media practice

Media outlets and other related organisations have been urged to join forces with the federal government to combat fake news

Fake news at present is fast becoming a major threat to global peace and the federal government of Nigeria calls for a fact-check based journalism

FCT, Abuja - In a bid to help reshape journalism and combat the incessant rate of fake news, the federal government of Nigeria has urged news agencies to cultivate the culture of fact-checking news items before dissemination.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this call on Friday, June 10 in Abuja at the Institutional Interaction Workshop to celebrate the 2022 World Press Freedom Day.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has asked media outlets to join the government in combatting fake news. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The minister who was absent at the event was ably represented by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku.

As gathered by our Legit.ng's regional correspondent who was present at the event, Lai Mohammed stated that it is high time media outlets and the government join forces to help annihilate quack journalists distorting the good course of the profession.

He said:

"May I call on you, great members of the fourth estate of the realm, to always verify sources of information at your disposal, since we are in the era of citizen journalism, where anyone could hide behind their electronic gadgets to send unverified and mostly fake news. The urgent need for every organization to set up a fact-checking desk can therefore not be overstressed."

FG sues for protection of media practitioners

He went further to reel out the plight and ordeals of the true professionals who go through a lot of hazards while in the course of duty.

Mohammed urged the judiciary to help grant justice to those who have suffered casualty while doing the good work of journalism.

He said:

"I reiterated the huge pain I feel when I hear of journalists being attacked or slain in the line of duty. I, therefore, urged our Lordships to ensure swift justice for those found guilty of these heinous acts, so that the family and friends of the deceased can take solace in the fact that justice had been duly served."

Media and government must synergise - Lai Mohammed

Mohammed however stated that media outlets stand to benefit a lot synergizing with the government rather than isolating themselves from possible collaborations with the government.

He said:

“As I have consistently said, the media has nothing to fear from the federal government, because we see media practitioners as partners in progress, rather than as adversaries.

"You may wish to know that Journalists belonging to public and private media organizations have, under our watch, benefitted from symposia and workshops designed to optimize their abilities and broaden the range of their skill set."

Mr. Mohammed stressed that efforts will be in place to ensure media practitioners are in tune with global best practices in their field.

