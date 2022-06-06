Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has reacted to the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, On Sunday, June 5, by gunmen that led to the death of 50 worshippers

The Ondo number one man also visited the survivors of the attack at the hospital and also commiserated with families of those who lost their loved ones

While condemning the attack, Akeredolu who said he had to cut short his national assignment in Abuja, vowed to deal with the perpetrators

On Monday, June 6, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state visited the scene of an attack in the Owo area of the state as well as survivors of the incident which took several lives and injured others, Channels TV reports.

Akeredolu, who cut short his trip to Abuja for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, visited the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo where the incident took place on Sunday, June 5.

The governor had vowed to go after the assailants and described the attack as a black Sunday.

Akeredolu visits the scene of Owo Church attack and survivors in hospitals. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Akeredolu reacts

The Ondo governor said:

“The attack was the most dastardly act that could happen in any society. What happened today is tragic. No better way to qualify it. It is the most tragic event! Horrific!” he wrote on his Twitter handle as he shared photos of the visit.

“What we have seen in America is a child’s play to what has happened here. That it happened in a church, to say the least, is most condemnable. I feel terribly sad.”

He commiserates with families who lost their loved ones and call for calm

While sending condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the great massacre, he called for calm and assured them that security agencies are in charge.

The chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, pleaded:

“I appeal to our people to maintain calm and let the security agencies take charge. They are taking this seriously."

“Please, don’t take laws into your hands. The perpetrators will never escape. We are after them. And I can assure you we will get them!”

