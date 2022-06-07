Laide Ajananku, a young lady who lost her both parents in the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo has cried out in bitterness

The lady lamented her loss, saying her parents were always together and never missed a Sunday mass till the fateful day

After the attack, many families have been left reeling seriously in pain due to the injuries or loss of loved ones

A Nigerian lady who lost her both parents in the attack on a church in Owo, Ondo state has opened up.

The lady identified as Laide Ajanaku lost her parents, John Adesina Ajanaku and Olabimpe Susanah Ajanaku in the ugly attack

Laide Ajanaku lost her both parents in the Owo attack. Photo credit: Laide Ajanaku/CNN.

They never missed a mass

According to Laide, her parents never missed any Sunday mass as it was in their tradition to always go to church.

She told CNN:

"They never missed Mass. My dad was a knight and the chairman of the Catholic Men Organization. He was very religious and doctrinal. There was no doubt in my mind that they had witnessed the attack at the very least, but I didn't know that they would be so affected."

They were always together

Laide said her parents were always together, saying she was not surprised also that they died together. She also narrated how she learned of her parents' death:

"Somebody had my dad's phone. I still don't know who that person was. The person picked up and said my dad had been injured and had been taken to the hospital, but he didn't know anything about my mum's whereabouts. He later said my dad didn't make it. We eventually got through to a priest friend who confirmed that my mum had died as well."

The attack on the church which killed many people has been variously condemned by leaders, including Pope Francis.

