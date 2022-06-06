An attack by some gunmen in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory have left residents in fear

Some yet to be identified gunmen on Monday, June 6, invaded the Genuine Estate after EFAB Queens, a residential estate in the Gwarimpa area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nation reports that the gunmen launched the attack on the estate in the early hours of Monday.

Armed with bows, arrows and machetes, the gunmen were said to have kidnapped some of the residents of the estate creating fear and apprehension within the location.

Some gunmen operating in Abuja have launched an attack on an estate in Gwarimpa. Photo: Tampioruobari Mgbingbi

Source: Depositphotos

The number of residents kidnapped by the gunmen is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Resident, Police confirm attack

Daily Trust reports that a resident, Mohammed who spoke on the incident said the attacker invaded the area between 1 am and 4 am abducting an unconfirmed number of residents.

He said that the gunmen who were large in numbers gained access to Genuine Estate after Efab Queens on 6th Avenue, Gwarinpa.

Speaking on the incident, the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said it was a case of robbery and not kidnapping.

Adeh also noted that officers of the force have already been mobilised to the scene of the incident for an assessment of the matter.

She assured the general public that the police will release details of the incident after an investigation on the matter has been concluded.

FCT minister makes heavy demand from EFCC, Police, others

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory

they work with security agencies to secure all areas.

The call was made by the minister of the FCT on Thursday, June 2, at the weekly ministerial briefing in Abuja.

According to Mohammed Bello, all the very important people aiding and abating criminals in the country should be arrested and prosecuted.

Dambazau calls for cleanup of weapons, drugs among Fulani youths

Lt-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (retired) had called for the immediate cleanup of weapons and drugs among Fulani pastoralists.

Dambazau who is a former minister of interior and one-time Chief of Army Staff made the call at a conference in Abuja.

The former minister stressed the need for urgent practical solutions to kidnapping by the Fulbe youth across the country.

Source: Legit.ng