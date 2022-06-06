IGP Usman Alkali Baba has again vowed to honour and celebrate the fallen heroes who have given their all to the service of Nigeria

The police boss made this promise while confirming the death of DIG Israel Ajao, who passed on in the wee hours of Friday, June 3

Meanwhile, DIG Israel Ajao, was the pioneer assistant IGP in charge of the Force Intelligence Unit, before his retirement in 2010 after a meritorious service to the nation

Oyo state, Ibadan- The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to continually honour and celebrate its fallen Heroes who have served the country diligently.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by the Force spokesperson, CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, the IGP made the call on Sunday, June 5, while confirming and announcing the death of DIG Israel Ajao (Rtd.), which occurred in the early hours of Friday, June 3, at the University College Hospital Ibadan.

Police boss, Usman Baba Retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Israel Ajao is dead. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

DIG Israel Ajao's position revealed before his demise

DIG Israel Ajao, who hailed from Oluponna in Osun state, was the pioneer Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Unit, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigations, and later Operations before his retirement in 2010 after a meritorious service to the nation.

IGP commiserates with the late Ajao's family

IGP Baba, therefore commiserates with the late DIG's beloved family, relatives, and friends, wishing them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. He equally prays for the repose of his soul.

