As part of its efforts to protect the lives of the people, the police boss, Usman Baba has directed full security in the nation's schools and colleges

This charge was contained in a statement disclosed to newsmen on Tuesday, April 19, by the Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

The IGP gave this directive following recent attacks on schools and kidnapping of students by terrorists in some states within the country

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has directed increased security around schools and colleges in the country.

A statement by Force public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, April 19, said the police IG had ordered that security should be tightened around schools and colleges, particularly boarding schools, tertiary institutions, and their campuses in areas prone to insecurity in the country.

According to Sahara Reporters, the directive was given by the police IG at the management meeting of the Force Management Team in Abuja.

The police IG wants all pupils and students in the various schools and colleges of learning within the country, to be safe. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Part of the statement reads:

“The IGP equally directed all State Commissioners of Police, Tactical Commanders, as well as their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to explore all available options and think outside the box to boost security in and around schools, colleges, and student-based communities.”

The IGP, therefore, assured that all hands will be on deck to ensure a safe environment for all pupils and students in the various schools and colleges of learning within the country, The Nigerian Tribune added.

He further reiterated the commitment of his administration to diversifying resources towards sustainable security and safety of all and sundry in Nigeria.

There have been several cases of abduction of school pupils in the country, some involving outright attacks on schools.

