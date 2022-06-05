The degree of damage done to wildlife in Nigeria, especially the Niger Delta, through oil exploitation is truly lamentable

This is the position and submission of Robert Azibaola, a cousin to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Azibaola went on a 14-day mission in the wild to advocate for the safety of animals who are in danger of going into extinction as a result of crude oil activities in the region

Niger Delta - A former aide to Ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Robert Azibaola, has given his voice against the harmful effects of oil spillage in the Niger Delta.

The former aide to Jonathan who happens to be his cousin added that the business of felling trees and cutting them for timbers, including economic trees, is depleting the thick rainforests around communities in the region which is dangerous to wildlife.

Even more, he raised alarm over the indiscriminate logging in the region’s rainforests and other areas of the country.

Azibaola, in a bid to show the extent of damage done to the ecosystem of the region due to oil exploration of the forests, embarked on a fact-finding mission in the wild.

The former aide to Jonathan and his team made a dangerous 14-day trip into the Niger Delta rain forest.

Azibaola, in the rather dangerous adventure, came across wild animals like snakes, pangolin, as well as iguana in the bushes but the creatures were released back to the wild.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The team navigated through the dangerous bushes, swamps, mountains, and valleys and made staggering discoveries.

In a brief video he shared on his Instagram page, sounds saturate the environment as insects buzz, frogs yelp, and birds shriek as they moved deeper into the forest.

Even the trees seem to pulsate with sound, as the din ricochets off the high canopy and cascades back to earth on a tidal wave of noise, but they were determined to make more discoveries.

Azibaola decried the destruction of wildlife by oil spillage (Photo: @azibaolarobert)

Source: Instagram

His words:

“This is a swamp. The swamp is filled with all kinds of creatures; just as I am talking, there is another snake here. We are getting the impact of why we are here.”

He told journalists that the mission is aimed at promoting the natural environment of the Niger Delta through Otakeme and other forests in the region.

NNPC sets date for completion of Port Harcourt refinery after spending over N539bn for repair works

Mele Kyari the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has promised that the Port Harcourt refinery would be ready by March 2023.

He made the promise before the House of Representatives on the resumption of investigation on the state of the country’s refineries.

When asked, Kyari, who was represented by the General Manager, Refineries & Petrochemicals, Mustapha Yakubu reaffirmed to the lawmakers on the expected date of completion.

Source: Legit.ng