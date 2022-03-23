The world water forum is currently ongoing in Africa for the first time with Senegal as the host of the historic event

The forum provides a unique platform for the world's water community and key decision-makers to collaborate and make long-term progress on global water challenge

The World Water Council has strongly contributed to positioning water as a global political priority

Dakar - Africa will be - for the first time ever - home to the World Water Forum which is being held in Dakar, Senegal at the moment.

The 9th edition of the international event has pulled together stakeholders to strategize on how to promote and implement actionable responses and tactics for water sanitation in an integrated way.

Held under the theme “Water Security for Peace and Development,” the event is being attended by a variety of stakeholders including QNET, the world’s leading direct seller, which is participating to showcase existing solutions to safe drinking water through the HomePure Complete Water Filtration System.

In many African countries, free water is usually distributed to low income communities Photo by Gordwin ODHIAMBO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to a 2015 research paper published by UNICEF, currently, 11% of the global population still lacks access to clean water, one of humans' most basic needs. In Sub-Saharan Africa, only 61% of the population has access to safe drinking water.

In Nigeria, a recent survey, by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated 63 million people lack access to safe drinking water and are exposed to waterborne diseases - such as cholera and typhoid - making it the world's third-largest population without adequate drinking water supply.

One of QNET’s global strategies is to provide awareness on how best to access safe drinking water, and participation at the Water Forum aims to contribute to the reflection on water security for the African population.

Biram Fall, Regional Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa for QNET stressed that:

“Economic and environmental concerns related to climate change have highlighted the decreasing availability of quality water supply in certain countries which have low budgets for water treatment, especially in Africa.

“While households may not be able to control these factors, they can control the quality of water in their homes and we aim to be part of the solution.”

“HomePure understands that water quality varies depending on the location. Based on research, there are two major water quality problems to-date; notably fine sediment and hard water.

“These factors prevent most water filtration systems from working at optimum performance.”

He added that the HomePure solution addresses this challenge via a unique eco-friendly 9-stage water filtration system.

His words:

“This eliminates harmful bacteria and viruses, improves taste and turns tap water to Pi-water - with no need for electricity - which is hard to come by for many African homes.”

“The system, which also removes fine sediments from tap water and decreases its hardness level, can easily be installed and deployed - to offer clean and nourishing water to households and communities.”

He further stressed that safe drinking water challenges faced by many families in Nigeria has reached a tipping point - and calls for creative thinking and solutions from stakeholders.

He added:

“In Nigeria, more than 130,000 children die of water-related diseases such as cholera and diarrhea annually. Moreover, having access to safe drinking water in the country is an expensive challenge for many.

“An average family in Lagos - for example, expends a sizable portion of their income on just access to safe drinking water. This is by no means sustainable, hence the need for a more sustainable approach.”

