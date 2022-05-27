In one year, Nigerian manufacturing companies were forced to sack over 4400 of their employees

Manufacturing in Nigeria is an economic sector that brings approximately 10 percent of total GDP

Because of the sector's importance to Nigeria's economy's growth, the CBN has made several interventions of over N1 trillion

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed that Nigerian manufacturers across the country sacked a total of 4,451 employees in 2021.

MAN revealed this in its half-yearly review of the economy report on Thursday.

According to the association, this is in addition to 11,949 job losses recorded in the manufacturing sector in 2020.

President Buhari says he is determine to create jobs for Nigerian youths Credit: Presidency

The news will come as a big blow to President Muhammadu Buhari's promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty through job creation and economic diversification.

In the project, which will last for 10 years, Buhari had said that Nigeria can accomplish the feat because China, India and Indonesia had done the same.

In his speech to mark June 12 Democracy Day, President Buhari reiterated his determination to create jobs for Nigeria's teeming population.

Details of MAN report

However, according to MAN, a total of 16,110 direct jobs were created in 2021 as against 8,692 jobs recorded in 2020, Businessday reports.

It said:

“The net job created in the sector in 2021 stood at 11,659 while net job losses in 2020 was 3,257. The trend thus shows that manufacturing job is also rebounding following the gradual return of economic activities in the sector after a year onslaught brought by COVID-19 pandemic."

CBN pumps trillions to manufacturing sectors

CBN considers the manufacturing sector as critical to the economic growth of Nigeria and in its last Monetary Policy Meeting for May revealed that more money has been disbursded in its under the N1.0 trillion Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF).

CBN statement reads:

"To support the growth of the manufacturing sector Cumulative disbursement under the RSSF for the financing of 402 real sector projects across the country currently stands at N2.10 trillion."

Source: Legit.ng