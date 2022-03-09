An innovative income-generating solution that contributes to removing some of the barriers faced by female entrepreneurs have been launched

The initiative aptly coincided with the 2022 International Women's Day which was celebrated globally

The International Finance Corporation among others agrees that women play a critical role in the global economy as entrepreneurs

Lagos - To mark the 2022 International Women's Day (IWD), an initiative to empower women in Nigeria through entrepreneurship by providing training, mentorship, and education have been launched.

Expected to help the beneficiaries cultivate valuable skills and knowledge they apply to their direct selling businesses, the initiative is the brainchild of Qnet, the global e-commerce based direct selling company.

Biriam Fall, Qnet official says the initiative will help Nigerian women balance their professional and personal lives. Photo credit: Qnet

While marking the 2022 IWD, Qnet stressed the importance of equipping women with the right tools that will enable them to thrive in entrepreneurship.

Direct selling is providing opportunities for women empowerment in Africa and the world, as a majority of women- compared to men- take up the model to boost their income generation.

Direct selling allows one to become an entrepreneur with little to no investment made and allows for flexibility in time and space, and a simplified work process.

As a result, the model provides equitable access for women across different ages, education, and social backgrounds, and requires honest and hard work to thrive.

Women power the sector, with the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) indicating that an estimated 74.4% of direct selling representatives across the globe are women.

Biram Fall, Qnet official said:

“Direct selling is providing Nigerian women with the valuable opportunity to balance professional and personal lives on their own terms; while enabling them to overcome barriers that often keep them from entrepreneurship - such as a lack of capital, time, and skills.

“Through our training, we ensure that our independent representatives, who are majorly women experience hands-on learning and grow their networks too.”

He added that the training will enable them to contribute to their households and the economy while serving as a viable platform for upskilling and reskilling.

To celebrate 2022 International Women's Day, 16 Females to receive awards

Meanwhile, in commemoration of the 2022 International Women's Day, Nigerian female filmmakers received awards in 16 different categories of film-making.

The 2022 IWD themed #BreakTheBias: Imagine a gender-equal world, aims at projecting a world that would be free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

The organisers say it is a day when the United Nations and other gender-inclusive agencies across the world draw up activities that could create platforms for discussion and guide the glove towards ensuring a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

Chinemerem Onuorah sheds more light on the significance of 2022 IWD

On her part, communications associate, Chinemerem Onuorah said the IWD celebration spotlights critical trending challenges women face across the world and the necessary steps needed to break all the barriers.

She added that the day provides a platform to constantly remind society about women’s issues while encouraging them to continuously challenge the status quo, attempt to shatter that glass ceiling and break the bias women face on a daily basis.

According to her, more powerful female voices must be encouraged to speak up on women's issues, and more men must stand with women to break the bias in order to achieve a gender-equal world today, for a sustainable tomorrow.

