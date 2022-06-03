All eyes are on Justice Inyang Ekwo of the federal high court in Abuja to decide if embattled cop, Abba Kyari will be extradited to the U.S for prosecution

The office of the attorney-general of the federation in an affidavit told the court that it has enough evidence to sanction the extradition of the embattled cop

Meanwhile, in a counter-affidavit by Kyari, he stated that his offense was not extraditable that it was only an attempt to punish him

FCT, Abuja - Suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari might be heading for extradition to the U.S soon following his link with U.S prisoner, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

In a report by Vanguard newspaper, the office of the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has deposed an affidavit claiming that it has enough evidence to effect the extradition of the embattled cop to the United States.

Abba Kyari told the court that his arrest was politically driven as he claims his offenses were not extraditable. Photo: (NPF)

Responding to the allegations, Kyari in a counter-affidavit says his offenses were not extraditable offenses.

The embattled cop who is currently in detention for drug-related offenses said the extradition claim was an attempt to punish him as it is politically driven.

The affidavit reads:

“I know as a fact that the specified offenses are of a political character and were, in fact, made for the purpose of prosecuting and punishing the respondent on account of his race, and nationality and was not made in good faith nor in the interest of justice.”

Kyari further told the court that he had already commenced an intense investigation of Hushpuppi before he was framed up and arrested.

Court awaits FG response to Kyari's objection to extradition

He reiterated that his arrest was “directed to undermine the crackdown on various crime gangs by the respondent in Nigeria and internationally.”

As gathered by Legit.ng, the federal high court in Abuja was intimated by the office of the AGF that in receipt of an extradition request vide a diplomatic channel for the extradition of the Respondent fugitive wanted to stand trial in the USA.

It says “that the AGF is satisfied that there is no bar to the extradition application,” it said.

Meanwhile, Justice Inyang Ekwo has adjourned the matter till today to enable FG’s lawyer, Mr. Pius Akutah, respond to Kyari’s preliminary objection against his planned extradition.

The court said it would take both the objection and the substantive suit together.

