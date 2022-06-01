Security operatives in Ebonyi state on Tuesday, May 31, said they killed five members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the operatives mainly from the Ebonyi state police command had invaded the main camp of the ESN at Isu community in the Onicha local government area of the state.

Some members of the IPOB and ESN have been killed in Ebonyi state. Photo: David Umahi

At the camp, the operatives successfully dislodged the members of the outlawed groups killing five of them.

Speaking to journalists at the command headquarters in Abakiliki, the spokesperson for the police, SP Chris Anyanwu said the suspects were trailed to their hideout by joint security efforts comprised of the police, military, and the Department of State Service.

Anyanwu said the invasion by the security operatives followed an attack on a police patrol team on Monday, May 30.

The attack led to the death of a police officer.

According to Anyanwu, the operatives during the operation recovered three AK 49 rifles, 147 rounds of AR ammunition, and 38 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, among other items

He also noted that the command arrested two notorious native doctors; Itumo Edeh Omukwor, 63, and Irem Ogbeji Nwaduma, 50, from Okpera Osege in Ndufu Echara Ikwo LGA of Ebonyi.

He further called on members of the public to always avail the police with relevant information on the activities of the criminals.

His words:

“Members of the public are hereby implored to assist the Police with relevant information about the activities of the criminals and their hideouts and be assured of utmost protection of their identities."

Biafra day: Unknown gunmen chase pupils out of Anambra school

The activities of unknown gunmen in the southeast region of Nigeria have continued to threaten the peace of the area.

In Anambra state, hoodlums masquerading as agitators disrupted schools and chased students away from the classroom.

The terrorists also stormed markets and other public places asking people to return to their various homes.

Sit-at-home: Hoodlums wearing masks set motorcycle, tricycle ablaze in Nsukka

Recall that some hoodlums said to be enforcing sit-at-home order by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday, May 26 set a motorcycle and a tricycle popularly known as “Keke” ablaze in Nsukka, Enugu state.

The incident which happened in the early hours of the day took place at Umakashi road and threw residents around the area into confusion and palpable fear.

Shops, business centres, motor parks, banks, markets, and schools within Nsukka town did not open for activities even though IPOB had earlier cancelled the Thursday sit-at-home order through a statement issued on Wednesday, May 25 by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

