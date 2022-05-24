A Federal Capital Territory Area Court on Monday, May 23, sentenced an Abuja driver to six months imprisonment

The driver was convicted by the court for stealing money from his fellow detainee at a police station in Abuja

According to the police, the Abuja-based driver was earlier arrested for stealing his employer's gym equipment, car battery and iPhone

A 34-year-old man, Habib Dada has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for stealing money at the police station in Abuja.

Dada who was detained at the police station was sentenced by the Dei-Dei Area Court on Monday, May 23, for stealing N13,250 belonging to another suspect in detention, Daily Trust reports.

A detained driver has been sentenced to prison for stealing his fellow detainee's money from the police counter. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Pleading guilty to escaping from lawful custody and theft and begged for leniency, Dada, a resident of Guzape, Asokoro Village in Abuja had earlier stolen gym equipment, iPhone and car battery.

He was detained at the Efab Estate police station on April 29, in connection with the case.

In his ruling, Justice Sulyman Ola, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N40,000 for the two-count charge and warned him to desist from committing crime.

The judge ordered the convict to pay the N13,200, belonging to his fellow detainee which he stole from police counter.

Making his submission, the prosecutor, Chinedy Ogada said a police officer had opened the cell and brought out two suspects.

Ogada said Dada used the opportunity to move from the cell to the countrer where he removed the money and escaped from custody.

He was later tracked down and re-arrested by the police.

In a seperate case, Dada was also sentenced to nine months imprisonment for stealing his employer’s gym equipment.

To this, Justice Ola, gave Dada an option to pay a fine of N25,000 and ordered him to pay N520,000 as compensation to the complainant.

