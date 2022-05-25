Hundreds of youth across all parties, today took to the streets in Gashua – the hometown of the Senate President Sen. Ahmad Lawan drumming support for his presidential aspiration under the governing All Progressives Congress (APC)

The youth waving posters of and flag of APC started the support rally from Ministry of Works junction in Gashua and went round all the major streets of the town. The rally was also attended by people from surrounding local governments. The youth waving placards showing the numerous achievements of Senator Ahmad Lawan, as a lawmaker as well as the many development projects he facilitated in Yobe north senatorial district urged Nigerians to support his aspiration to give Nigeria capable leadership in 2023.

Hundreds of youth across all parties, today took to the streets in Gashua to drum support for Lawan. Photo: Harana Ma

“Senator Ahmad Lawan is well qualified and is the leader Nigeria needs. He has the leadership experience and track record of patriotism and commitment to the well being of all Nigerians. We are showing support for his aspiration today because we believe Nigeria needs his leadership,” said Bukar A. Bukar, one of the youth participating in the rally.

At the palace of Emir of Bade Alhaji Abubakar Umar Suleiman one of the youth leaders Hassan Bulama told the monarch that the rally was organized by youth to show appreciation and support to the aspiration of Sen. Ahmad Lawan who he described as the most suitable to lead Nigeria given his experience as a teacher and lawmaker who since 1999 has been having the mandate of his people at the National Assembly. He also enumerated the development projects attracted to Yobe state, and Yobe north senatorial district in particular because of the commitment of Sen. Ahmad Lawan to development.

Sen. Ahmad Lawan – the current senate president is one of the leading presidential aspirants in the APC and has been going round the country seeking support ahead of the upcoming presidential primaries slated for the weekend.

