Days after the killing of a woman and her four children by suspected IPOB gunmen in Anambra, the details of the victims have emerged

The name of the slain woman who was said to be pregnant is HARIRA Jibril, according to the grieving husband, Jibril Ahmad

The names of the slain innocent children are Fatima, aged 9, Khadija, aged 7, Hadiza, aged 5 and Zaituna, aged 2

Anambra state - Suspected militants of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday, May 22, killed a pregnant woman, her four children and six others, all of them of northern extraction in Anambra state.

Daily Trust reported that the pregnant woman and her children were killed at Isulo, Orumba North local government area of the state.

More details have been revealed about the woman killed by IPOB gunmen alongside her children in Anambra. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The newspaper noted that the killings marked a new low in the heightened attacks on non-indigenes by IPOB terrorists who are also attacking the symbol of authority including the police and the military.

The gunmen, however, have also killed indigenes of Anambra state and the southeast in general under the cover of agitation for secession.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Days after the killing of the northerners without any provocation, Umar Mikail, a BBC Hausa journalist stated that the name of the slain woman is HARIRA Jibril, not Fatima as some newspapers had reported.

Citing her husband Jibril Ahmad as his source, the journalist in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng said Harira, aged 32, was coming back from a visit to her extended family when the gunmen murdered them.

Her four children are:

Fatima, aged 9

Khadija, aged 7

Hadiza, aged 5

Zaituna, aged 2

It was gathered that another six persons of northern Nigeria origin killed over the weekend in the same Anambra state.

HARIRA Jibril, four kids buried in Anambra

Meanwhile, HARIRA Jibril and her four children have been buried in Anambra state, according to Daily Trust.

Sarki Kabiru Bakari, leader of the Hausa Community in Orunba South of Anambra, said the corpses of the victims were recovered on Tuesday evening, May 24.

He, however, said the plan to take them to their hometown in Adamawa for burial was cancelled because the corpses were not taken care of in the mortuary, and could not withstand the travel to the north.

Northern elders forum condemns killing of northerners in Anambra

In another report, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has condemned the killing of the southeast-based northerners by IPOB gunmen.

The NEF urged the federal government to take decisive action to end killings immediately.

The NEF spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, further demanded that northerners and even southeasterners must be protected from the activities of terrorists in the region.

Source: Legit.ng