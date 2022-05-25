The police in the Federal Capital Territory have been ordered to arrest a school teacher Igoche Adah

Adah's arrest was ordered by an FCT High Court on Tuesday, May 24, over his failure to appear before it twice to take his plea on allegations of sexual abuse

The judge in his ruling on the matter agreed with the prosecution that the defendant was exhibiting disrespect to the court and that such habit must be curbed

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Tuesday, May 24, issued an arrest warrant against a dismissed teacher, Igoche Adah, over his failure to appear before the court for arraignment in sexual abuse-related charges.

Justice Akeem Fashola issued the warrant after Adah had failed to appear before the court for a second time to take his plea in the criminal charges brought against him by the commissioner of police in the FCT command.

When the case was called up by the court's registrar, Adah was absent without reason and in turn, had no legal representation.

Making his submission, the counsel to the police, John Ijagbemi informed the Judge that the accused person and his surety were served with a hearing notice.

Ijagbemi also said that the defendant and his surety had given their words of assurance to be in court.

The lawyer expressed worry over the accused person's decision to disrespect the court for the second time by ignoring its invitation.

Ijagbemi subsequently pleaded with Justice Fashola to issue a warrant of arrest against the accused person to enable police to do the needful and bring him to appear before the court.

In his ruling on the application by the prosecution, the judge agreed that the defendant was exhibiting disrespect to the court and that such habit must be curbed.

Justice Fashola further issued a warrant for the arrest of the defendant with an order that he should be detained until he is brought before the court to show cause on the judgment in the criminal charges should not be granted against him.

He also fixed Thursday, June 23 for police to bring the defendant before the court.

Speaking with journalists after the hearing, the prosecuting counsel admitted that he was compelled to apply for a warrant of arrest against the dismissed teacher.

Ijagbemi said Adah's persistent refusal to honour the court invitation for his defence in the charges against him is unbelievable.

His words:

"Like I said in the open court, the defendant has chosen to be absent in court despite being served with a notice for arraignment as required by law.

"He and his surety assured to be in court but I am shocked and surprised with their failure to be in court and to worsen the situation, without any explanation."

"This is his second time of failing to be in court."

With the issuance of the arrest warrant, the counsel vowed that the accused person, Adah would be apprehended and would be brought before the court for justice in line with provisions of the law.

