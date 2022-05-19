A man with no place to stay at night boldly walked into a police station and requested to be locked up by the officers

According to the man identified as Alex Omondi, his house was locked by his landlord and this meant he had to look for an alternative for the night

Noticing that the officers weren't heeding his plea, Alex desperately told the officers that they could take him to court the following day on trumped up charges

A man named Alex Omondi stunned officers at a Kenyan police station as he showed up at night and begged to be put behind bars.

Speaking in a local dialect, Alex in a video shared by @fredrickOdhiam3 on Twitter said he decided to approach the police station as the law enforcement agency's motto says 'Service to All.'

Alex begged to be locked up. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @fredrickOdhiam3

Source: Twitter

Why Alex wanted to be locked up

According to Alex, his landlord had locked his house and this rendered him homeless.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I don't have a place to sleep. My house has been closed by the landlord. So, I am here because the police motto is Service to All."

While affirming that he hasn't committed any crime, the man said he was willing to be framed up and locked up for the night.

He said it is at the discretion of the officers to release him the next day or decide to take him to court.

When informed by officers that cells were meant for criminals and not innocent folks like him, Alex pleaded with them to suggest a crime he could commit. He also suggested that they fabricate a crime against him which will help him get locked up.

"Or is there a flag hoisted somewhere that I can lower so that you find something to arrest me for?," the desperate man asked the unyielding officers.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain if the man was allowed to sleep in the cell as of the time of making this report. Legit.ng however gathered that the incident happened at Embakasi Police Station, Nairobi.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@Awuor__ said:

"The cop seems to be making fun of him instead of helping him."

@stephanybix said:

"Yaa, the guys has no where to go to, he feels the police station could be the immediate solution, that guy is in deep sh*it."

@marshalliah said:

"This is an honest and good guy just going through a rough patch."

@thilange_e said:

"Why is the cop laughing? Is he stupid? This guy doesn’t have a place to go and he thinks it’s a joke?"

Nigerian man dances Zazoo Zehh in front of a police station

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was captured dancing to Portable's Zazoo Zehh hit song in front of a police station.

The man identified as @djflashyakpabio was challenged by someone online to try dancing in front of the police station.

The young man took the challenge and went to the police station to dance and display what many Tiktok users have described as very nice and stelling dance steps.

He was wearing the National Youth Service Corps khaki when he danced, moving his fast legs in a manner that gladdened many hearts.

Source: Legit.ng