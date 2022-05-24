Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 24, made a new appointment on digital economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state as a member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government, The Nation reports.

This development was contained in a statement by Ibrahim Addra, chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor and made available to journalists on Tuesday, May 24, in Lafia.

According to the CPS, the notice of the appointment is contained in a letter signed by Isa Pantami, minister of communication and digital economy.

The appointment confirmed

The chief press secretary explained that the letter indicated the council was part of the effort to implement the National Digital Economy Policy (NDEPS) and the Nigerian E-government Master Plan (NEGMP).

The CPS added that the minister described Nasarawa State as critical to the success of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other members of the council are to be inaugurated by the President on a date to be communicated.

President Muhammadu Buhari makes important appointment

Meanwhile, Buhari had approved the appointment of Dr Adamu Tutuwa as the substantive Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Lagos.

This was contained in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monilola Udoh, on Friday, May 20, in Lagos.

Legit.ng gathered that Tutuwa was the director of the Biotechnology Centre of the National Biotechnology Development Agency in Jalingo, Taraba, until her new appointment.

President Buhari appoints new CG for fire service

Similarly, President Buhari has approved the appointment of Abdulganiyu Jaji as the new Controller General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) with effect from Friday, April 22.

The approval was disclosed in a statement signed by Aisha Rufai, Secretary to the Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDIPB) on Tuesday, April 26, in Abuja.

Jaji was the Deputy Controller General (DCG) in charge of Administration and Supplies at the FFS before his appointment as CG.

