Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran has been appointed as the substantive statistician-general of the federation and chief executive officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made public in a statement on Friday, May 20, by Sufuyan Ojeifo, a media aide to the minister of state, budget, and national planning, Prince Clem Agba.

Adeniran is now the CEO of NBS (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

Adeniran's appointment, as contained in the statement released by Ojeifo, is with immediate effect, The Cable reports.

The appointment was necessitated by the death of Simon Harry, the former statistician-general of the federation.

The statement partly read:

A report by TVC News revealed that Adeniran is a renowned professional statistician with a penchant for Demography and Social Statistics.

He has more than 30 years of statistical hands-on experience tapped from various local and international institutions.

He was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) before his latest elevation.

President Muhammadu Buhari makes important appointment

Meanwhile, Buhari had approved the appointment of Dr Adamu Tutuwa as the substantive Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Lagos.

This was contained in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monilola Udoh, on Friday, May 20, in Lagos.

Legit.ng gathered that Tutuwa was the director of the Biotechnology Centre of the National Biotechnology Development Agency in Jalingo, Taraba, until her new appointment.

Tutuwa’s vast experience in science research and development, according to the statement, would come in handy as a veritable tool to give FIIRO a further push into the commonwealth of renowned scientific, technology, and research nations.

