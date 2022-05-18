Ahmed Idris, Accountant-General of the Federation, who is in EFCC custody for alleged fraud, has been relocated to Abuja

Sources who spoke with journalists claimed that the commission has also invited Idris' relatives amid ongoing investigations

The aim, as claimed, is to get the suspects closer to where most of the crimes were committed before the arrest

Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken the recently arrested Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, from Kano to Abuja.

Sources in the commission told The Nation on Tuesday, May 17, that relatives through who Idris carried out the fraudulent deals for which he is in custody have been invited for serious questioning.

The EFCC has reportedly moved Idris to Abuja. (Photo: @salisusky)

Source: Twitter

One of the sources told the newspaper:

“The commission has moved the AG-F from Kano to Abuja for interrogation. He is already cooperating with our detectives.

“So far, he is still in custody because EFCC has invited some of his relations and consultants who allegedly executed some questionable or non-existent contracts.

“The commission will brief the nation appropriately after our findings.”

It was gathered that Idris was taken by the anti-graft agency to Abuja where he committed most of the alleged crimes, so as to aid proper investigations.

EFCC arrests Accountant General of Federation Ahmed Idris over N80bn fraud

Earlier, the EFCC arrested Idris in connection with the alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, the anti-graft agency said the serving AGF was arrested on Monday, May 16.

The commission stated that its verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members, and close associates.

The EFCC explained that Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

EFCC arrests former speaker of House of Reps over alleged fraud

Meanwhile, the agency had also arrested a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh over an allegation of fraud involving a Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract.

Etteh was arrested on Tuesday, May 17, by the anti-graft agency in Abuja for questioning.

Etteh was elected speaker in 2007 but resigned only after a few months amid allegations of financial misappropriation.

Source: Legit.ng