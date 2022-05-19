No fewer than 6 LGAs and 9 LCDAs have been placed on the Lagos state watch list over the operation of commercial motorbikes

This decision has since been hailed by many stating that commercial motorbikes are perpetrators of various crimes in the state

However, the state government has revealed that delivery riders and power bikers are free to ply the Lagos roads

Southwest Security stakeholders Group (SSSG) has commended the Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the recent ban on the commercial motorcycle riders also known as Okada riders in some parts of the state.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 19, the group said the move became necessary as a measure against unscrupulous Okada riders perpetrating crimes in the state.

The SSSG urged other southwest governors to take a cue from Sanwo Olu and enforce a ban on Okada riders. Photo Credit: (@Jubril Gawat)

Source: Twitter

While applauding the move, the group in a statement by its publicity secretary, Adewole Ireti, also urged governor Sanwo-Olu to extend the ban to other areas in the state.

Okada ban: Southwest governors should emulate Sanwo Olu

Similarly, Ireti also urged other southwest governors to take a cue from the move, in order to rid the region of some bad elements that are ready to disrupt the peace in the southwest.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ireti said:

"Last week, the southwest security stakeholders group had earlier raised the alarm over the influx of non-Nigerians coming to the southwest to cause unrest. However, we are happy that the Lagos state governor acted on our request, which I think is commendable.

"I urge other governors in the southwest to do the same in order to ensure effective security across the region. The crimes being committed by some criminal Okada riders in recent times have been worrisome."

While making reference to some northern states of the federation, Ireti stated that some of these northern states have banned commercial motorcycles stating that many of the law-abiding riders have been infiltrated by these criminals and calling for a strengthened security system.

Ireti said:

"For instance, in Lagos, the influx of these non-Nigerians has created alot of security challenges across the state. Everyday, we hear stories of crisis emanating from these riders and also leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

"Things cannot continue like this, therefore, we are applauding the Lagos state governor for this move and also urging his counterparts in other states in the southwest to do everything that is possible to prevent chaos in the region"

List of 6 LGAs, 9 LCDAs where okada can no longer operate in Lagos

Meanwhile, as contained in the statement issued by the state government, six LGAs and nine LCDAs have been affected by the ban.

Effective from June 1, 2022, the governor directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the listed councils.

The full list include; Apapa, Iganmu LCDA, Ikeja, Ojodu LCDA, Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos Island, Lagos Island West LCDA, Lagos Island East LCDA, Lagos Mainland, Yaba LCDA, Surulere, Coker Aguda LCDA, and Itire-Ikate LCDA.

Source: Legit.ng