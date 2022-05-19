The Lagos state government says it will not condone any act or violation of law and order as there will be strict consequences thereof

As part of its precautionary measures to ensure adherence to law and order, the state task force has impounded 150 motorbikes plying the restricted highways of Lagos

Similarly, some unruly motorcyclists who attempted to attack the task force operatives during the discharge of their duties have been apprehended

Fresh from the announcement placing a ban on Okada riders in six local government areas and nine local councils, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu has issued a two weeks eviction notice to occupants of the popular Alaba Rago Market.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 19, the Lagos state police command said the notice was issued after months of negotiation between the state government and representatives of the occupiers of the market

A joint team of Rapid Response Squad and Lagos Task Force went to inform the occupants of the eviction notice.

The Lagos state government is seeking to modernise the market along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Meanwhile, according to a statehouse source who spoke with Legit.ng, the move to evict occupants of the Alaba Rago Market was due to security reasons and precautionary measures.

The source made reference to a prior incident reported by Legit.ng where the police and okada riders were involved in a heated clash over the governors’ order to place a ban on commercial motorbikes.

When asked if the occupants of the market were given a prior notice to evacuate the market before the announcement of the new 14-day notice, the source revealed that he was not certain.

The source however reiterated that the action to serve occupants’ notice was necessitated by the security scare posed by the deviant Okada riders.

The source said:

“This is a security issue and it’s metamorphosing into a major problem that requires proactive measures in other to avoid any further security scare."

Lagos clampdown on deviant okada riders, impound 150 motorcycles

Meanwhile, sequel to the protest by okada operators and total blockage of Mile 2-Ojo-Badagry Expressway on Thursday, May 19, taskforce crack squad clamped down on the riders before their action degenerates into a state of a breakdown of law and order.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, arrests have been made, with over 150 motorcycles impounded and illegal shanties on that route demolished.

The statement reads:

“The Okada riders excuse is that they can do anyhow from now till June 1 2022, and decided to protest, forgetting that they are not to be on highways in the first instance.”

Security group hails Sanwo Olu's ban on okada

In another related report, the Southwest Security stakeholders Group (SSSG) has commended the Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the recent ban on the commercial motorcycle riders.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 19, the group said the move became necessary as a measure against unscrupulous Okada riders perpetrating crimes in the state.

While applauding the move, the group in its statement also urged governor Sanwo-Olu to extend the ban to other areas in the state.

