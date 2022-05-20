Few hours to the PDP's primaries, there are fears that the exercise may not hold due to a litigation and disagreements over the delegates list

A member of the opposition party whose name was not mentioned has reportedly asked court to stop the May 28 presidential primaries

The PDP also berated President Buhari over his alleged reluctance to sign the amended version of the Electoral Act, Section 84 (8)

FCT, Abuja - About 24 hours to the commencement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, the opposition party is battling disputes over the authentic delegates list.

Litigation is also threatening the exercises, according to a report filed by Vanguard on Thursday, May 19.

Disputes over the authentic delegates list, litigation threaten PDP primaries. Photo credit: @iyorchiayu

Source: Twitter

The newspaper stated that the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) spent a considerable amount of time deliberating on the issue at its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 18.

PDP member asks court to stop presidential primaries

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP’s primaries for the election of state Houses of Assembly, governorship, National Assembly, and presidential candidates are scheduled to begin with state assembly congresses on Saturday, May 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, a member of the party is also in court seeking an order to stop the May 28 presidential primaries over the refusal of the party to zone its presidential ticket as stipulated in its constitution.

The hearing in the suit will continue on Wednesday, May 25.

Meanwhile, to ensure a successful primary on May 28, the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Thursday, May 19, asked Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, to hands-off the suit seeking to halt the scheduled presidential primary election of the party.

Anyanwu, in a petition he forwarded to the Chief Judge of the Court, Justice John Tsoho, accused Justice Okorowo of bias.

The PDP scribe, through his lawyer, Kalu Agu, urged the CJ to transfer the case to another judge of the high court for fair adjudication.

Buhari should sign amended electoral act - PDP

On Wednesday, May 18, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged reluctance to sign the amended version of the Electoral Act (section 84 (8), which provides for elected officials to take part in primaries.

According to him, the delay is part of the ruling party’s plot to disrupt preparations by opposition political parties to disenfranchise Nigerians.

His words:

“It is not surprising but disappointing and dislocating. As of today, parties do not know for certain who the delegates are and democracy thrives on certainty.

“The APC is not a political party. It was cobbled together as a Special Purpose Vehicle to grab power. Now it is in power look at where it has led us.”

It was gathered that apart from the super delegates, the PDP is also having issues with some state delegates, especially Anambra.

Senator Mark sues for peaceful PDP primaries

Meanwhile, amid the agitations, the chairman of the PDP 2023 National Convention Organising Committee, Senator David Mark, has appealed to party faithful across the country to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship in the conduct of the primaries.

In a statement ahead of the party primaries, Senator Mark urged party men and women to comply with the rules of the game.

The former president of the Senate said “the party has clear guidelines and rules for the exercises. Every aspirant should be guided by the processes. The party will not compromise any of the rules.”

2023: INEC reacts as political parties seek adjustment of elections timetable

Meanwhile, despite the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act, eighteen registered political parties under the auspices of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) have called for the adjustment of the timetable for the 2023 general elections.

However, INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu in reaction to the call said there would be no review of the timeline for the party primaries.

He reminded the political parties that the period earmarked for the conduct of primaries by political parties commenced on Monday, April 4, 2022, and will end on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Source: Legit.ng