Governor Aminu Tambuwal's swift intervention in the Sokoto crisis has been commended by the Catholic church leaders in the state

The governor had declared a 24-hour curfew in the state after protests in the city centre escalated to violent processions

Governor Tambuwal also called off his political consultations ahead of the PDP presidential primary election

Sokoto - The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Matthew Kukah has commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his prompt declaration of a 24-hours curfew to calm the ongoing protests in the state.

The protesters had earlier attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral at Bello Road and St. Kevin's Catholic Church, Gidan Dere, destroying windows and a community bus parked within the premises.

Governor Tambuwal swiftly intervened in the Sokoto crisis to prevent further destruction of properties. Photo credit: Sokoto state government

Although no life was lost during the protest, Governor Tambuwal swiftly declared a 24-hours curfew in the city.

He also cancelled his ongoing consultative visits to Peoples Democratic Party delegates across the country.

Speaking on the cancellation of his political activities, the governor said:

"The peace of the state is more important than my aspiration."

Reacting, Most Reverend Kukah had said in the statement signed by the Director of Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Reverend Father Christopher A. Omotosho:

"In a reaction, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Most Reverend Mathew Kukah commended the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal for acting promptly by declaring the 24-hours curfew to stem the protests.''

He also commended the security agencies for their prompt intervention in preventing the further spread of the protest.

The Bishop appealed to Christians to be law-abiding and pray for normalcy to return to the state.

The statement added:

''All masses in Sokoto metropolis have been suspended until the curfew is lifted.''

