Sokoto - Following the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (SAW), some Islamic clerics have recommended how to address the situation.

According to Daily Trust, the Chief Imams of Juma’at Mosques in Sokoto met with Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Friday, May 13.

It was gathered that the clerics unanimously advised the government to make law at the national and state levels which would prohibit any act of blasphemy in the country.

One of those that were privy to the meeting said the clerics also suggested that the law should stipulate punishment for violators.

According to them, this would discourage people from making blasphemous comments.

The clerics also advised that students admitted into tertiary institutions must write an undertaking to respect one another’s religion.

Blasphemy: Sheikh Gumi reveals how Prophet Muhammad reacted when insulted

In a related development, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a renowned Islamic cleric, has said the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (SAW), was at several points during his lifetime insulted by non-Muslims.

The cleric stated that the prophet, however, refused to attack or even kill persons who assassinated his characters.

Gumi made this known while conducting a religious teaching class in his Kaduna Juma’at mosque.

Buhari condemns killing of Deborah Samuel

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the killing of Deborah Samuel, saying nobody despite the level of provocation has the right to take another’s life.

The president immediately ordered an impartial probe into the tragic incident; what happened before and during the incident.

He also called for controlled comments by the media and appealed to the general public to wait patiently while investigation continues on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng