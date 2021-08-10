Four Police officers have been reportedly killed in a gun battle between the police and unknown gunmen

The incident which occurred on Monday, August 9, at the Police Area Command in Nnewi, Anambra state was allegedly carried out by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Report further indicates that the IPOB’s Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful said that human and vehicular movements would be restricted across Biafran land every Monday, until their leader is let go unconditionally

Anambra- An attack allegedly carried out by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has led to the death of four police officers.

The attack which occurred on Monday, august 9, was as a result of the gun battle ensued between the police and unknown gunmen at the Police Area Command in Nnewi, Anambra state.

In a chat with Channels TV, the spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said that his office is yet to receive a detailed report on the incident.

This incident in previous days and now, has become a worrisome situation for the leaders in the region.

Source: Facebook

Adding that the police battled the assailants and warded them off.

Sources informed that, the gunmen stormed the Police Area Command on Monday afternoon and engaged the security operatives in a fierce gunfight. The gun duel with the assailants- who came to attack the police facility in about seven vehicles- lasted for more than one hour, Channels TV indicates.

This attack further led to pandemonium among residents in the area as they dashed off to safety even as the military operatives chased after the assailants to no avail.

The group through its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful said that human and vehicular movements would be restricted across Biafran land every Monday, starting from yesterday, August 9, until the leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from detention, Vanguard reports.

Moreso, the attack is believed to be a retaliation one by the proscribed group after the killing of two of their members on Sunday, August 8.

Meanwhile, several police officers have been killed, many injured as the situation becomes worrisome for the leaders in the region.

Do not obey IPOB’s sit- at-home order - Ohanaeze worldwide tells southeast residents

In a related development, the apex Igbo cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, opposed the sit-at-home order issued by IPOB in the southeast region.

The Chidi Ibeh-led faction of the Ohanaeze in a statement in Abakaliki on Friday, August 7, said the economic loss from such exercise would be enormous.

According to the secretary-general of the faction, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the sit-at-home order, if complied with, might harm diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

