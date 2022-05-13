Popular actress Ruth Kadiri has reacted to the situation of things in the country especially following the killing of Deborah Samuel

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has joined the many voices that have reacted to the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto state.

In a post via her Instastory, Ruth said it was impossible for one Nigeria to work except the excesses are genuinely checked.

The talented actress stressed that Nigeria could only work if the country's laws could stand above religion.

Ruth added that the hands of leaders in the country are tied, she went on to say the constitution of the country is a mess.

The actress wrote:

“One Nigeria can truly not work, except these excesses can boldly and truly be checked. The country’s constitution is a mess. The leaders’ hands are tied. If we cannot find laws that stand above religion. Then it’s best we both go our separate ways.”

This is coming after a female student identified as Deborah Samuel of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto‬ state was burnt alive over alleged blasphemy.

Daily Trust reports that the student who was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), was beaten to a pulp.

In a video of the incident scene by the news outlet, young males hurled stones at her. Some also used sticks and different objects to hit her.

