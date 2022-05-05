A High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a man Ademola Omoniyi to death by hanging for the murder of a traditional ruler in the state

The killing of the monarch by Omoniyi took place on August 20, 2018, at Odo Oro Ekiti in Ikole Ekiti Judicial Division

Justice Olukayode Ogundana who delivered the court judgement said Omoniyi would be hung until he breathes his last

A 42-year-old man, Ademola Omoniyi has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing an Ekiti state's traditional leader, Oba Gbadebo Ibitoye Olowoselu ll, the Onise of Odo-Oro Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti.

The Nation reports that an Ado Ekiti High Court sentenced Omoniyi to death on Thursday, May 5, following a judgement delivered by Justice Olukayode Ogundana.

An Ado Ekiti High Court has sentenced a 42-year-old man to death by hanging. Photo: Adamu Isa

Source: Depositphotos

The court in its ruling dispelled the notion that the defendant was insane when he committed the crime

Delivering the judgement, Ogundana said Omoniyi shall be hanged until he breathes his last for the murder of Oba Gbadebo.

His words:

”This court sentences Ademola Omoniyi to death and shall be hanged until his last. May the good Lord have mercy upon your soul."

Charges against 42-year-old Omoniyi

It was gathered that Omoniyi was arraigned before the court on a one-count murder charge contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti 2012.

A review of his case showed that the convicted had murdered Oba Gbadebo on August 20, 2018, at Odo Oro Ekiti in Ikole Ekiti Judicial Division.

One of the chiefs from the community who gave a testimony of the incident before the court said that they were at the palace for Onise in council meeting when Omoniyi entered the palace at about 7 am.

The chief said before the meeting began, Omoniyi sat on Kabiyesi’s (the traditional leader's) seat but the chiefs frowned at his action and drove him away.

He added:

“After the meeting, late Onise in the company of his male clerk were attacked while walking back to the main palace.

”After stabbing the victim with a knife, Omoniyi, started parading himself as the king of the town."

In addition, the state counsel, Adegboyega Morakinyo, during the hearing on the matter called five witnesses and tendered a medical report, statements of the convict and a knife as exhibits.

However, the convict spoke in his own defence through his counsel Tope Salami and the case ended without Omoniyi calling on any witness.

Source: Legit.ng