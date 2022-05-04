Imo state is currently going through a series of insecurity issues at present with the latest being a bomb blast

Some hours back it was reported that some couples who were military personnel were attacked and killed by IPOB and ESN militants in Imo state

It was also gathered that some days back, bodies were found lying dead when an illegal refinery exploded

Emerging reports have confirmed an explosion at an oil facility in Izombe community of Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Channels TV reports that two persons were killed as a result of the explosion which occurred on Wednesday, May 4

The Imo state police command confirmed the incident stating that the incident transpired in the early hours of Wednesday, May 4. Photo Credit: (NPF)

As gathered by Legit.ng, the incident transpired in the early hours of Wednesday at the facility operated by Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited.

Police confirm explosion at Imo oil facility

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Imo state Police Command, Michael Abattam reiterated that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

He stated that a team of the anti-bomb squad was immediately deployed to the scene of the incident in other to restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident recounted that the victims were trying to gain access into the flow station through the entrance when the bomb exploded and killed them.

It was further gathered that the affected oil facility, Addax Petroleum is one of the two oil companies situated in the Izombe community.

Izombe community in recent times has been plagued with incessant insecurity and violence with the most recent being a clash between some youth and officers of the Nigerian Army.

It was gathered that this clash led to the killings of many lives and the destruction of valuables and properties.

Photos of army couple killed in southeast emerge, Nigerians react

In another development, some suspected IPOB and ESN outlaws have killed an Army couple while on their way for their traditional rites in Imo state.

The couple, A.M Linus, a Sergeant of the Nigerian Army, alongside his wife, were killed on their way to Imo State on Saturday.

In the phone conversation obtained by LIB, a man confessed to killing the couple and two others. According to him, soldiers have been killing innocent people and he has 'eaten these ones' in revenge.

Why we killed army couple, militant speaks

Meanwhile, the suspected militant who reportedly killed the Army couples on their way to their traditional wedding has confessed to the crime.

According to an audio recording, the militant claimed the young couple was killed in retaliation to the Army action.

The victims were reportedly heading for their traditional wedding in Imo State when they were killed at a yet to be known location.

