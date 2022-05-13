Despite heightened security at the nation’s land borders, rice smuggling activities still persist on a daily basis

This time around, the smugglers are not relaxing as they have devised another means of carrying out their activities

In what could be described as a heinous act, the smugglers in a recent move attacked a Customs Service team, injured an officer, and went away with his rifle and a vehicle

Lagos state - In the early hours of Friday, May 13, suspected smugglers attacked a Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) team around Oke-Odo, Lagos, fleeing with a service rifle and a vehicle laden with confiscated rice.

The Nation reports that the smugglers said to have outnumbered the Customs officials, ambushed the operatives while on their way to their office at Ikeja to drop the seized contrabands.

Legit.ng gathered that the operatives had conducted a wee-hour operation where they intercepted and seized several bags of smuggled rice.

Despite efforts by the Nigerian Customs Service, rice and other goods are still being smuggled into the country through the land borders.

After the operation, smugglers attacked a customs officer

After the operation, one-armed operative and a driver were said to have been directed to take the recovered items to NCS Ikeja but were overpowered by the smugglers who allegedly regrouped.

A source stated:

“An officer was seriously injured and the smugglers went away with the vehicle containing the seized rice.

“They also went away with an officer’s gun. The Customs officers who fled came back with soldiers but to their shock, their vehicle was no longer there."

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), is responsible for the overall management and direction of the Service.

Police confirmed the development

Contacted, police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident.

He said:

“The Command is aware and we are joining hands with customs to fish out the criminals and recover the items. I cannot give you any other information. Our priority at the moment is to fish out the culprits and recover all items.”

