A Kaduna-based Pastor known as Ade Abraham who has been alleged to be offering his church members tickets to heaven for the sum of N310,000 which is equivalent to $745 has been disowned by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Leadership newspaper reported.

According to the report, the Kaduna branch of CAN made this known in a statement issued by the chairman, Rev John Joseph Hayab.

In his statement, he said the association cannot ascertain his whereabouts as he was described as a faceless pastor who is giving the faith community a bad reputation.

The Kaduna chapter of CAN said that no one has been able to locate where the church of the alleged pastor is situated or the name of the church.

CAN said:

“Is it possible that Ade Abraham before becoming spiritual had lived in Kaduna or did he come to Kaduna for a visit? How can we have such a pastor and nobody knows him only for us to read about his drama in the media whereas the journalists in Kaduna do not have this information?

“CAN Kaduna State appeals to whosoever knows Pastor Ade Abraham or the location of a church in Kaduna linked to the alleged person to furnish our association with the information so that we could work with security agencies to prevent what could further compound the security challenges faced in the state.”

However, in the statement, Legit.ng gathered that the CAN leader in Kaduna stated that the association has no power to decide the sermon of any preacher of the Christian faith, but it will not hesitate to expose fake preachers, especially when the sermon contradicts the teachings contained in the Holy Scriptures.

Meanwhile, the association said investigations on the identity of the alleged, Pastor Ade Abraham will commence in other to douse the growing panic amongst the public.

