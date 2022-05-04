Two APC presidential aspirants, Rotimi Amaechi and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were engaged in a debate recently

Among Facebook subscribers who saw a video clip of the debate, one of them claimed that Tinubu has finally agreed to work for Amaechi's presidential ambition

But this could be one out of many outrageous conclusions which are yet to be confirmed and could be false

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were seen recently engaging in a debate.

Both chieftains of the ruling party have at different times indicated interest to run for the presidency and possibly emerge as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor in 2023.

Although the audio of the debate is not clear, in the video, Amaechi could be heard saying something about an issue having to be only between himself and the former Lagos governor.

The video was shared by Joe Igbokwe (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

The video which followed a photo of the said debate was shared by Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The video was also shared by the Tinubu Support Group on Twitter.

Nigerians react

A Facebook user, Comr Emma Eteng, who saw the video concluded that Jagaban has finally agreed to work for Amaechi's presidential ambition.

However, Legit.ng cannot verify if Tinubu and Amaechi reached any such conclusion in their debate.

Eteng wrote:

"Finally, Baba has accepted to work for the success of Rt Hon Rotimi Chibuike Ameachi's Presidential ambition."

Another subscriber, Suleiman Oshiomhare Shehu, said:

"The Audio is faint na."

Meanwhile, Amaechi had described himself as a very loyal person.

According to the former governor of Rivers true loyalty is tested when situations do not favour the person in question.

The minister said this during a consultative meeting at the Rivers APC secretariat on Friday.

He claimed that if end President Muhamamdu Buhari decided to choose another presidential aspirant other than himself, he will support the person.

Amaechi had taken his consultation to Ogun.

Speaking with Governor Dapo Abiodun and APC delegates in the state on Monday, April 25, the minister of transportation noted that he has the experience to lead Nigeria in 2023.

