Abba Kyari's suspected accomplice Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu is said to be a major importer of tramadol

The NDLEA in its latest update says Ukatu in 2019 was involved in a heavy importation of tramadol

It was also gathered that the suspect will be appearing before a law court for justice to be administered

Suspected drug baron, Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu has been linked to more than N22billion worth of tramadol, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed.

The NDLEA made this known via a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, May 3.

Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu has been accused of being the prime accomplice of the embattled police officer, Abba Kyari in drug peddling. Photo Credit: (NPF)

According to the NDLEA, this latest development was uncovered after further investigations were undertaken.

Legit.ng gathered that investigation revealed that the suspect had in October 2019 imported into Nigeria two containers, containing 1,284 cartons of Tramadol with a market value of over N22billion.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi who issued the statement revealed that the statement was issued to clear on speculations making the rounds that the anti-narcotic agency does not have evidence against the accused.

It was gathered that after months of trailing the suspect, the NDLEA was able to secure the arrest of the suspect after he was intercepted while onboard at the Muritala International Airport in Lagos.

NDLEA to arraign Abba Kyari’s accomplice

The agency said the suspect is expected to appear before the law court for justice to be administered following a series of evidence against him.

According to the statement, the NDLEA investigation was able to unearth that Ukatu has been a major importer of Tramadol ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg, and 250mg.

It was further gathered unknowing to the authorities prior to the investigation runs a pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies that he uses as a cover for his drug importation activities.

Ukatu according to the agency has been importing Tramadol above the stipulated quantity approved by the federal government.

