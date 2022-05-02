After spending not less than 8 months in detention at the Republic of Benin, Sunday Ighoho was finally released

Cotonou, Benin Republic - Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, paid a visit to Yoruba Nation campaigner, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Ighoho.

The visit was confirmed by Sokinya’s media office in Abuja, Channels TV reports.

Details of the meeting which was held on Sunday, May 1, are yet unknown.

A picture shared online showed Igboho with the Nobel laureate and leader of Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Banji Akintoye.

The Nation gathered that Soyinka was around noon on Sunday at the Seme border, crossing to Cotonou, the capital city of Benin Republic.

The literary giant was said to have been mobbed by a crowd while waiting to complete immigration formalities

When asked where he was headed, he reportedly responded that he was on a visit to Igboho to “break the Moslem fast with him.”

When reminded that neither he nor Ighoho was a Muslim, he noted that it made no difference.

According to the report, Soyinka said Ramadan is as good as any other season to express non-denominational solidarity.

Reactions to Soyinka's visit

Irene @achamaja_irene commented:

If Soyinka wasn't an educated man, (even at that, his shrewdness is quite puzzling) he would have been worse than Sunday of Cotonou."

lajumoke Alawode~James @oluwaloninyo stated:

"If Professor Wole Soyinka had contested to be President; would you have voted for him?"

Olusegun @Olusegun_saint added:

"We need Igboho on standby. May God continue to keep him alive. Our thanks also go to Prof. Wole Soyinka, Elders Akintoye and Adeniran. May God continue to bless you with good health, longevity and sound wisdom for the struggles ahead."

Igboho released from detention

This is coming about five weeks after the release of Ighoho from detention in the Benin Republic was announced. Despite his release, he cannot leave the country.

Legit.ng reported earlier that Igboho was released to his medical doctors with the agreement that he would not leave Cotonou for any reason.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had declared the separatist leader wanted after he was accused of stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria. Igboho fled his Ibadan residence and escaped to the neighbouring Francophone country.

He ran out of luck when he was caught at a Benin airport on July 19, 2021, by Interpol as he tried boarding a flight to Germany.

Soyinka commended for role in Igboho’s release

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a contender in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, had expressed delight in the release of Igboho.

Ajadi, in a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 11 described the release as welcome news, commending Soyinka and Prof Adebanji Akintoye for the roles they played in the release.

Ajadi said the two Yoruba leaders, have, in their interventions demonstrated true statesmanship for which they had won many hearts. Read more:

