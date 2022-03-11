The release from detention, of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho continues to generate reactions

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a contender in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, has expressed delight in the release of Igboho

The young politician also commended the roles played by Prof Wole Soyinka and Prof Adebanji Akintoye in the release of Igboho

FCT, Abuja - Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a contender in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, has expressed delight in the release from detention, of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

He has also commended Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka and Prof Adebanji Akintoye for the roles they played in the release of Igboho.

Professor Soyinka’s has been commended for his role in Igboho’s release from prison. Photo credit: Simone Padovani/Awakening

Source: Getty Images

Ajadi, in a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 11 described the release as welcome news, commending the two professors for their mediatory roles.

According to him, Igboho’s release represented an answer to prayer, and manifestation of the good wishes of the generality of people desirous of the progressive movement of the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ajadi said the two Yoruba leaders, have, in their interventions demonstrated true statesmanship for which they had won many hearts.

His words:

“You know statesmen when issues of this nature arise. I personally like and salute the consistency of Prof Soyinka.

“He has always shown that he is a true statesman. He is always advising the government and he speaks up anytime there are national issues. That is the kind of people Nigeria needs.”

He also commended the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, which first announced Igboho’s release, leading to excitement in many quarters especially within the Southwest geopolitical zone of the country.

“There are reports that the conditions of his release are tough to meet, but at least, he is free for now, and I know that efforts would be made towards total release.”

Ajadi, a national executive officer of the Youths Democratic Party of Nigeria (YDPN), an offshoot of the last EndSARS protests, is also the national president of the All Youths Reoriented Movement of Nigeria.

2023: I have divine authority to contest for presidency, says Ajadi

Ajadi recently declared he has the mandate of God to contest for the position of president in 2023.

He made the comment during a recent interview with the Daily Sun newspaper, adding that he is the best man for the job.

Asked what experience qualifies him for the office of president of the country, he said it is an instruction from above.

2023: Atiku, Tinubu should honour God by backing my presidency, says Ajadi

Ajadi recently urged two leading contenders for the office, to honour the divine call upon his head.

This, he said they should do, by stepping down on their ambitions and backing his own presidential bid.

Ajadi who referred to former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and All Progressives Congress leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said it would be onerous on the two to place divine ordination above personal ambition, in the interest of peace and progress of the nation.

Source: Legit.ng