Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has called for an economic and political space to ensure Nigeria's workforce may thrive and achieve its fullest expression

The APC national leader made the call in a statement to mark Workers' Day, saying workers all have roles to play in the progress of the country

Tunubu also called for the timely and full payment of the pensions owed to the elderly and retired workers across the nation

FCT, Abuja - All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has charged Nigerians to work in harmony to produce a better country for themselves and future generations.

The message from the former Lagos state governor was to mark the occasion of the 2022 Workers' Day.

Tinubu also called for improved welfare of workers and frowned at discrimination against some female workers. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

In a statement by his media office to commemorate the day, Tinubu also enjoined everyone to do what is necessary to pave and ease the way for the Nigerian labourer.

His words:

"Let us dedicate this day and ourselves to the fair and unassailable proposition that every worker is entitled to an equitable wage representing the value of their labour and effort.

''Labour is the backbone of a nation. Our nation’s labourers are the daily unsung heroes of society. The work they performed helps define our nation. The goods and services their efforts provide are the basis of our collective well-being.

''Today, I join all Nigerians in celebrating the hard work and productivity of Nigerian workers around the country. Without them, there is no production, no progress, no development and no better tomorrow.

''Through their hard endeavour, our nation’s workers embody the best of us and rekindle hope for our nation’s future. Work not only provides a livelihood it adds greater meaning and purpose to the lives of those who actually labour.

"Let us celebrate those who labour for our collective good and prosperity. Let us also dedicate our labour to provide the best products and services our society and its people need.

''Every day that we show up to work and contribute the best of ourselves to the labour at hand is a day we contribute to the betterment of our communities.

"May we do what is necessary to pave and ease the way for the Nigerian labourer. Let us dedicate this day and ourselves to the fair and unassailable proposition that every worker is entitled to an equitable wage representing the value of their labour and effort.

''And those who are now elderly and retired are duly entitled to timely and full payment of the pensions owed them for their years of labour and toil for the benefit of this nation.

"In a certain sense, everyone is a worker, and we all have roles to play in the progress of our nation. An extra burden, however, is placed upon a nation’s leaders. We must create the economic and political space so that our workforce may thrive and achieve its fullest expression.''

